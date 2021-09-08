Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s Most Eligible Bachelor to hit the big screens

The film is directed by filmmaker Bommarillu Bhaskar, who last directed the 2016 Tamil film ‘Bangalore Naatkal’, the remake of the Malayalam film ‘Bangalore Days’.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor are gearing up for their film to hit the big screens. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film is slated for theatrical release on October 8 this year. Sharing the announcement with fans, actor Akhil Akkineni wrote: “#MostEligibleBachelor is . Exciting updates, promotions to start rolling soon.#MEBOnOct8th.” Pooja Hegde will be reportedly essaying the role of a stand-up comedian in the film.

It is to be noted that SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR is currently scheduled to hit the big screens on October 13.

Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB) is helmed by director Bommarillu Bhaskar. The film also stars actors Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles. The project is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma of GA2, while it has music by composer Gopi Sundar. Bommarilu Bhaskar is making his comeback to the silver screen after his 2016 Tamil film Bangalore Naatkal, the remake of Malayalam film Bangalore Days. The Kollywood remake marked Bhaskar’s Tamil debut.

The teaser of MEB was unveiled on October 25 last year. However, the release of other updates was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Akhil Akkineni is currently working on his upcoming film Agent. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Billed as a spy thriller film, Agent stars actor Sakshi Vaidya opposite Akhil and is scheduled for theatrical release on December 24.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a number of films in the pipeline. She has signed several big-budget projects including Beast, Radhe Shyam and Acharya. Starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead, Beast is one of the most-anticipated Kollywood movies. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film is likely to be packed with entertaining action sequences. She also has upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam in her kitty, which will feature Prabhas as a romantic hero nearly after a decade.