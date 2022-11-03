Akasa Air announces Bengaluru-Pune flight soon: Details

Akasa Air also said that owing to high demand, it will increase frequency of flights in the Bengaluru-Mumbai route as well.

news Aviation

Akasa Air will start flights from Bengaluru to Pune from November 23, making Pune the ninth destination in the new airline's network. The carrier, which started operations on August 7, expects to cross some 58 daily flights and 400 weekly flights by the end of November, a release said on Wednesday, November 2. Pune is also its second city in Maharashtra after Mumbai.

Owing to rising demand, the airline said the connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai will be increased with a sixth and seventh frequency from November 23, taking the total number of daily services in the route to seven. After launching the services between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23, Akasa Air will start a second frequency in the route from November 26. Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities â€” Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, the release said.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said that connecting two of the most important IT hubs â€” Pune and Bengaluru â€” will offer enhanced connectivity and options along with affordable fares. "We are delighted to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in Maharashtra. Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air's signature experience with our dependable, warm and efficient service coupled with affordable fares. Further strengthening our domestic connectivity, we are pleased to add two more frequencies to the high-capacity Bengaluru-Mumbai route, with this we cross 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting across seven destinations," he said.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of 13 routes across 9 cities â€” Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune. The airline operated its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7.

