AK Antony’s son quits Congress, cites hate over tweet against BBC documentary

Anil’s announcement comes a day after he tweeted against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

news Controversy

Anil K Antony, son of former Kerala Chief Minister AK Antony, on Wednesday, January 25, has announced that he is stepping down from the post of Convener of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) digital media. Anil’s announcement comes a day after he tweeted against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, titled India: The Modi Question.

In his tweet on Wednesday, Anil said "I have resigned from my roles in Indian National Congress and Congress Kerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. Facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below".

Anil on Tuesday, January 24 tweeted, “Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a British state sponsored channel with a long history of Indian prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty.

In his detailed resignation letter, Anil said, “I would like to thank everyone, especially the Kerala state leadership, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, along with countless party workers, who had wholeheartedly supported and guided me at various times, during my brief period here. I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground.”

He added, “I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavors without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India. These I strongly believe will end up in the dustbin of history with time.”

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

The Union government had recently used its powers to block links using Rule 16 of the Digital Media Rules, 2021, to ban links of the BBC documentary.