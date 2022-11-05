Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam to feature cameo by superstar father

Oscar-winning music maestro A R Rahman is on board to lend tunes for the film, which will see Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles.

news FLIX

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial venture Lal Salaam is all set to feature her father, veteran actor and superstar Rajinikanth, in a special appearance. The movie will see Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, while the details regarding the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The puja ceremony for the movie was held on Saturday, November 5. On the occasion, Lyca Productions head GKM Tamil Kumaran announced that the shooting for the movie would commence shortly. Oscar-winning music maestro A R Rahman is on board to lend tunes for the film. Vishnu Rangasamy is the cinematographer, Ramu Thangaraj the art director, and B Pravin Baaskar the editor.



In a tweet on Saturday, Lyca Productions made an official announcement about the commencement of the film. “LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by AR Rahman,” the tweet read.

Aishwarya made her directorial debut in 2012 with the movie 3, featuring actors Dhanush and Shruthi Haasan in the lead roles. The movie earned her a name as a director. Her last film was Vai Raja Vai in 2015, which had Goutham Karthik and Priya Anand in the lead roles.



Earlier in March, Aishwarya had announced that she would be making her directorial debut in Bollywood with Oo Sathi Chal. The director was on a break for about seven years after her last outing, and reportedly used that time to be with her sons (Yatra and Linga).

In the wake of the puja ceremony for the movie, actor-turned-politician Kushbu Sundar also wished Aishwarya for her upcoming project. “Nothing can stop a woman to dream. Nothing should stop a woman from making them come true! My best wishes and love to Aishwarya Rajinkanth on her new venture,” Kushbu wrote in a tweet.