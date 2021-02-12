Aishwarya Lekshmi and Satyadev begin shooting for upcoming film â€˜Godseâ€™

Aishwarya Lekshmi recently shared a picture on social media with her co-star on the sets of â€˜Godseâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is all set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry. Titled Godse, this film will have Satyadev playing the male lead, with Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi wielding the megaphone. We hear that the shooting has commenced already. Aishwarya recently shared a picture with her co-star on the sets of the film, along with a behind-the-scenes video.

Satyadev and Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi are teaming up for Godse after the success of their 2018 film Bluff Master. Godse will also have Nasser, Brahmaji, Aditya Menon and Kishore in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by CK Kalyan under his banner CK Entertainments.

Aishwarya Lekshmi at present has a number of films in her kitty, including the Malayalam film Kaanekkaane, which has Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

The actor has also signed up for the upcoming Archana 31 Not Out. Further, the star has signed on the dotted lines to star in Bismi Special, directed by Rajesh Ravi. Nivin Pauly has been roped in to play the male lead in it.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is also set to play the lead in Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev's second film, Kumari. Touted to be a mythical epic, the film's motion poster was released by Prithviraj recently. The film is being presented by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon, under their banner Prithviraj Productions. The film marks the reunion of the Ranam team as it is being co-produced by director Nirmal with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas. The four previously worked together in Ranam. The story is written by Sachin Ramdas and Nirmal.

Besides these Malayalam movies, Aishwarya is part of the Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. This ambitious project is based on the classic novel of the same name. The film has an ensemble of stars in the cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Besides these projects, she is also part of Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by S Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner Y NOT Studios. The film also stars James Cosmo in a lead role, with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles.