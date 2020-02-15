Airtel tells DoT it will pay Rs 10,000 crore as part of AGR dues by Feb 20

Airtel told DoT in a letter that it is confident of completing the self-assessment exercise shortly AGR quantum and will make the balance payment before March 17.

Money Telecom

Bharti Airtel on Friday informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) that it is currently in the process of completing a self-assessment exercise as per the earlier DoT direction on Aggregated Gross Revenue (AGR) quantum to be paid to the government and would deposit Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 as part of the payment.

Airtel further said that self-assessment of 22 circles and licences is a complicated time-consuming process.

"Nevertheless, in compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court on Friday, we shall deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 on behalf of Bharti group of companies -- Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India.

"We are confident that we will complete the self-assessment exercise shortly and make the balance payment before the next date of hearing fixed by the SC," Airtel said in a letter to DoT. The next hearing is on March 17.

The DoT on Friday directed all telecom licencees to make immediate payment in compliance with the Supreme Court order of October 24 last year.

As directed by the court, the DoT on Friday withdrew its earlier directions granting protection to telcos from coercive action against defaulting telecos after the Supreme Court on the same day took a strong view of non-compliance of its order on payment of statutory dues by telcos.

The DoT withdrew its order immediately after the Supreme Court directed the managing directors and directors of telcos and other firms to explain why contempt action be not taken against them for non-compliance of its order to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the DoT.

As per the DoT calculation, Airtel has to pay Rs 35,500 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 53,000 crore and Tata Teleservices a little over Rs 12,500 crore as AGR dues.

But the telcos can do self-assessment and bring discrepancies to DoT's notice if they find anything for scrutiny as directed by DOT in its earlier communication to the telcos.