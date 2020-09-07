Airtel takes on JioFiber, launches new 'Xstream' broadband plans starting from Rs 499

The Xstream Bundle plans come with Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, and access to all OTT content.

Atom Data

A week after JioFiber launched new tariff plans for broadband, Bharti Airtel on Sunday launched a new Airtel Xstream Bundle plans starting at Rs 499. The Xstream Bundle plans come with Airtel Xstream Fiber with speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, 'Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box' and access to all OTT content.

The plans on offer are Rs 499 with 40Mbps speed, Rs 799 for 100Mbps, Rs 999 for 200Mbps, Rs 1,499 for 300Mbps and Rs3,999 for 1Gbps.

The Airtel Xstream bundle offers complimentary access to premier video streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, all accessible through the Airtel Xstream Box.

The Airtel Xstream bundle will be available to customers from September 7.

"Airtel Xstream is India's premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity into a single solution," Sunil Taldar, Director -- Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"To drive the penetration of this exciting innovation we are today making our plans even more accessible for customers," Taldar added.

According to the company, all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans now come with unlimited data allowances and include the Airtel Xstream Box worth Rs 3,999.

Customers get access to all live TV channels plus the best of video streaming apps effectively eliminating the need for multiple entertainment devices at home.

This Android 9.0 powered smart box comes with an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, access to thousands of apps on Playstore and also offers online gaming.

Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes over 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across seven OTT apps and five studios into one seamless experience.

On August 31, JioFiber also launched new tariff plans starting from Rs 399 per month with a no-condition 30-day free trial of 150 Mbps internet, free voice calling, 4K Set Top Box with subscription to 10 OTT apps for all new users.

There are four plans in total: Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. The Rs 399 plan offers a speed of 30 Mbps, while the 699 plan offer 100 Mbps, Rs 999 plan offers 150 Mbps and users get a speed of 300 Mbps with the Rs 1,499 plan. The free OTT subscriptions come with the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans.

The JioFiber plan also gives all users access to the top 12 paid OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, etc. at no extra cost. All this will be accessible on JioTV Plus.