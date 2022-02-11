Airtel sees major outage, data and broadband services down for several users

Airtel, in a tweet, said that the services have since been restored.

Atom Telecom

Airtel’s broadband and cellular services were down for several users across the country briefly on Friday, February 11, with several people taking to social media to air their grievances. #AirtelDown soon started trending on Twitter. Airtel, in a tweet, said that the services had been restored and had since been restored.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” it wrote in a tweet.

According to DownDetector, the problem seem to have begun around 11.34 am. Some users reported that broadband, 4G and even mobile networks were down, with outages being reported from several locations. As per DownDetector, 51% of people reported a total blackout, 33% reported not having mobile internet and 16% said there was no signal.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio faced an outage in its Mumbai region, affecting several customers.

No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia — Shubham Goel (@Shub_Goel) February 11, 2022

Was #AirtelDown all over India?



Been trying to connect, with kids online classes also down.



Surprisingly the hotspot also didn’t work in my case. Anyone else experienced this? — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) February 11, 2022

Is it me or is #AirtelDown down for others as well? Both 4G and fiber seem to be down. @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence — Soumyadip Choudhury (@soumyadip) February 11, 2022