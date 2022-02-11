Support us

Airtel, in a tweet, said that the services have since been restored.

Atom Telecom Friday, February 11, 2022 - 12:26
TNM Staff

Airtel’s broadband and cellular services were down for several users across the country briefly on Friday, February 11, with several people taking to social media to air their grievances. #AirtelDown soon started trending on Twitter. Airtel, in a tweet, said that the services had been restored and had since been restored.

“Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” it wrote in a tweet.

According to DownDetector, the problem seem to have begun around 11.34 am. Some users reported that broadband, 4G and even mobile networks were down, with outages being reported from several locations. As per DownDetector, 51% of people reported a total blackout, 33% reported not having mobile internet and 16% said there was no signal.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio faced an outage in its Mumbai region, affecting several customers. 

