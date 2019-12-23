Airtel rolls out ‘Wi-Fi calling’ in AP, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu

Wifi Calling

Airtel claims Wi-Fi calling will help improve indoor calling experience by enabling users to switch to Voice over Wi-Fi calls when they are inside their homes or offices.

Airtel has rolled out its Voice Over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi calling’ in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Kolkata It was first launched earlier this month in Delhi NCR.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ claims to enhance indoor voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers by using WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network.

There is no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data.

“Customer interest in VoWiFi capability is incredibly high and Airtel has been working hard to bring this feature first to the consumers in the state of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. The launch of VoWiFi calling is further validation of the importance of Wi-Fi to customers in the technologically advanced industry,” Avneet Singh Puri, CEO-Bharti Airtel for AP and Telangana said in a statement.

How it works:

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ does not require any app and can be configured on the smartphone by following the steps mentioned below:

Users can check smartphone compatibility on www.airtel.in/wifi-calling

If compatible, users should upgrade their device’s operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling, which can be turned on by switching on the option from in settings.

Currently, the following smartphones support ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’

- Apple: All iPhone models starting 6s and above

- Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro & POCO F1

- Samsung: J6, A10s, On6, S10, S10+, S10e, M20

- OnePlus: All OnePlus 7 and 6 series devices

Airtel said in a statement that it is also working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’.

The service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots.