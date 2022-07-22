Airlines can't charge extra fee for issuing boarding pass at check-in counters: Govt

India's largest airline IndiGo currently charges a fee if a passenger asked for a boarding pass at the check-in counter.

news Aviation

Airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters in airports, the Aviation Ministry said on Thursday, July 21. Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Go First currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter. "It has come to the notice of MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amounts for issuing boarding passes from the passengers," the ministry said on Twitter. This additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions according to the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

In view of the above, the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, it mentioned. On May 21, 2020, the ministry made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in and get the boarding pass only after that. However, on May 9, 2022, the ministry issued an order stating that airlines should â€œencourage, facilitate and guide the passengers for doing timely web check-in and bag tag printing" and "minimise or avoid" imposing penal charges on passengers who have not done web check-in.

The ministry on Thursday said the practice of airlines charging an additional fee for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters is not in accordance with the May 9 order. Responding to the Aviation Ministryâ€™s warning, an IndiGo spokesperson said the company would comply as per the regulations.