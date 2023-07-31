AirAsia suspends station manager over Karnataka Governor's missed flight

The action follows an incident on Thursday, July 27, where a flight bound for Hyderabad departed without Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was scheduled to board the aircraft.

news News

AirAsia India has taken disciplinary action against its station manager, Zico Soares, at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru and suspended him for one month. The action follows an incident on Thursday, July 27, where a flight bound for Hyderabad departed without Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was scheduled to board the aircraft.

In response to the incident, AirAsia announced on Friday, July 28, that they will conduct a probe into the matter. The governor's office at Raj Bhavan asserted that he arrived on time, but due to the airline's ground staff's lapses, he missed the flight and had to wait 90 minutes for another one.

According to a TOI report, the suspension of the station manager, Zico Soares, took effect from Saturday, July 29. Further actions are expected as two more airline employees may face suspension pending a meeting between AirAsia officials and the governor's office on Monday. The airline conducted a preliminary investigation, leading to the decision for disciplinary measures. To clarify the situation and resolve any issues, senior representatives from AirAsia are scheduled to meet with Governor Gehlot or his team on Monday.

"The governor's arrival was awaited as two of his staff had already reached with his bags. But he reached at 2.07pm and was heading in his official car on the tarmac towards the flight. By then, the flight, packed with passengers and scheduled to take off at 2.05pm, had already pushed back after the doors were closed and the ladders removed," a senior officer with AirAsia was quoted as saying by TOI.