AirAsia announces free rescheduling of flight bookings till May 15, 2021

Earlier, SpiceJet and Indigo also announced that they will waive off the change fee for a limited period.

Money Aviation

AirAsia India has announced free rescheduling on all flights for bookings till May 15, 2021. In a statement, the airline said that guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings made till May 15, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees.

"To ensure that its customers continue to have the greatest flexibility if their travel plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline has extended this offer on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels," it said.

The airline said that it left no stone unturned in adopting a multi-layered approach to offering safe and seamless travel for guests from booking to check-in and arrival. All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, while cabin disinfection takes place before each flight, it said.

SpiceJet on Saturday re-introduced the 'Zero Change fee' offer for its domestic network. Accordingly, the offer entitles passengers to make changes in their ticket at least five days prior to the date of departure instead of seven days.

"The new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges… Additionally, the airline has also introduced special discounted price for an array of add-on services such as seats, 'SpiceMax' and 'You1st'."

According to the airline, the offer aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all passengers. "Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from April 17, 2021 to May 10, 2021 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17, 2021 and May 15, 2021."

"Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer.”

Earlier, IndiGo waived-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021. Besides, the airline announced that passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer.

"This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.