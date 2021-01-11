Air India's all-women crew complete longest flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru

Air India's longest direct flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru with an all-woman cockpit crew successfully landed in the southern city on Monday. The national carrier had said on Saturday that this flight would be the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by any Indian airline and the total flight time on this route would be of more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that day.

Members of the crew are: Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas. The direct distance between the two cities at opposite ends of the world is 13,993 km with a time zone change of around 13.5 hours.

"In a moment to cherish and celebrate, women professionals of Indian civil aviation create history," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Twitter. "Heartiest Congratulations to Capt Zoya Aggarwal, Capt Papagari Thanmai, Capt Akansha Sonaware & Capt Shivani for flying over North Pole to land in Bengaluru from San Francisco, he stated.

Flight AI176 departed from San Francisco in the USA at around 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at around 3.45 am (local time) on Monday.

The all-women crew was given a warm welcome at the Bengaluru airport.

The flight was operated with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft with a seating capacity of 238 seats, including eight First Class, 35 Business Class,195 Economy class configuration besides four cockpit and 12 cabin crew.

Air India too expressed its elation when it tweeted "Imagine this: -All Women Cockpit Crew. -Longest flight into India. -Crossing the North Pole, it’s here & happening! Records broken. History in the making by AI176 from @flySFO to @BLRAirport. AI 176 is cruising at 30000 feet.”

Air India has said this was the longest commercial flight in the world to be operated by it or any other airline in India. The total flight time on this route would be more than 17 hours depending on the wind speed on that particular day, it had said in a statement on the eve of the historic flight.

Aggarwal, the lead pilot on flight, had told NDTV that the crew was going to try and fly over the North Pole on the eve of this historic flight. “However, it depends on multitude of factors like solar radiations and the turbulence,” she added. “So, we are going to sit tight and hope that we will go polar and break all sorts of records.”

With PTI inputs