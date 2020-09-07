Air India Kozhikode crash: Wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma gives birth to baby boy

The family said that the birth of the baby has given them peace and solace during these troubled times.

Wife of First Officer Akhilesh Kumar, who died in the Kozhikode Air India crash, gave birth to a baby boy. Meghna, who was expecting a child when her husband co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was killed in the Kozhikode plane crash last month, gave birth to a boy at a hospital here, bringing some happiness to the family.

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the table-top runway at the Kozhikode airport and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

The final death toll of the crash was 21 and it included pilot Deepak Sathe and co-pilot 32-year-old Sharma.

"For us, the arrival of the baby has rekindled happiness and joy in our life," Meghna, who gave birth on Saturday, said.

This has come as a solace for the family since the tragedy, the co-pilot's father Tulsi Ram Sharma said.

The hospital, Nayati Healthcare, said its obstetrics and gynaecology team had been counselling Meghna and strictly monitored the health of the foetus.

"Both Meghna and the newborn are still in the care of the hospital and are fine, Dr Preeti Bhadauria said on Sunday.