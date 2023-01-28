Air India Express gets new tail art, thanks to Kochi biennale

The unveiling took place at Air India Engineering Services Limitedâ€™s hangar at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, on the occasion of Republic day.

news Kochi Biennale

The Air India Express has unveiled a new tail art designed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and installed on Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-AXN. The 25-foot-long tail art is an adaptation of an acrylic painting by artist GS Smitha. It portrays parallels in time through the planes of memory, recreating colorful landscapes filled with chameleons, grasshoppers, microorganisms, and aquatic creatures. The surreal painting simultaneously reveals the enigma of tiny creatures and the enormity of hills and flowerbeds. The unveiling took place at Air India Engineering Services Limitedâ€™s hangar at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, on the occasion of Republic day.

PA Mohamed Riyas, Kerala State Minister of Public Works and Tourism who unveiled it said that back in 1935, Mr Tata's first plane landed at the same Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, recalling that Kerala has seen many such milestones. "The vibrant tail art that carries the culture of India, and this unique partnership between Air India Express and Kochi Biennale shows their commitment to art and culture," said Riyas.

The 5th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022, will continue till April 2023. It's Asia's largest contemporary art festival and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express said, "Kochi - Muziriz Biennale has emerged as a one of its kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by Biennale on our aircraft, we take the spirit of Biennale to the overseas. I am sure this will go a long way in strengthening the tourism potential of this art event."

