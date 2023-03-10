Air India Express flight crew member allegedly smuggles gold in uniform, suspended

Shafi Sharaf, the crew member, had allegedly hidden 1.4 kg gold in his uniform and tried to smuggle it through Cochin International Airport.

Air India Express, an airline headquartered in Kochi, said that it has suspended a cabin crew member who was caught allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kilograms of gold through Cochin International Airport. Earlier, the accused crew member was taken into custody by the authorities. Shafi Sharaf, the crew member, had hidden the gold in the form of paste in plastic bands under his sleeves. The airline announced on Thursday, March 9, that Shafi has been suspended.

"A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect. Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities,"an airline spokesperson said.

The Air India Express cabin crew member who was working on a Bahrain-Kochi flight was nabbed by the authorities at the Kerala' airport for smuggling over 1.4 kilograms of gold on Wednesday. Sources told IANS that the accused allegedly kept the gold wrapped around his hands and covered it under his full sleeves uniform.