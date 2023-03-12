Air hostess dies in Bengaluru under suspicious circumstances, boyfriend detained

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, March 11, when Archana allegedly fell from the fourth floor of her boyfriendâ€™s apartment in Koramangala.

news News

Bengaluru police have detained the boyfriend of a 28-year-old woman named Archana Dhiman, who allegedly fell from a building in Koramangala on Saturday, March 11. Archana worked as an air hostess and had recently arrived in India from Dubai to meet her boyfriend Adesh. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday when Archana allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the Renuka Residency apartment where Adesh lived.

According to the police, the couple had met on a dating app and had been in a relationship for the past six months. However, recently, they had been experiencing some differences. On the day of the incident, the couple had reportedly gone to Forum Mall and returned home after watching a movie before partying late into the night and getting into an argument.

Police are currently investigating whether there was any foul play in Archanaâ€™s death and have taken Adesh into custody for further questioning.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.