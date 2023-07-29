Air Asia flight takes off without Karnataka Governor, probe ordered

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s office filed a complaint to the airport police station citing a breach of protocol after he was left from the flight.

Airline company Air Asia, on Friday, July 28, announced that a probe will be ordered into the incident where one of their flights took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru without the state’s Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who was supposed to board the flight to Hyderabad, on July 27. Media reports said that the Air Asia spokesperson deeply regretted the incident and appropriate action will be taken after an investigation. The spokesperson also said that the airline is in touch with the Governor’s office to address the issue. The spokesperson said, “Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office.”

According to media reports, the Governor was waiting at the airport lounge as the flight left without him. Thawarchand Gehlot was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad to attend an event. After the incident, the Governor’s office filed a complaint at the airport police station citing a breach of protocol. The Governor’s office sought action against AIX Connect and the airline officials responsible for it.

The complaint from the Governor’s office said that Gehlot was supposed to take a flight to Hyderabad from Terminal 2 at 2:05 pm. The Governor had left the Raj Bhavan at 1:10 pm and reached the terminal at 1:35 pm. By then, his luggage had also been loaded onto the plane. The Airport Guest Relations made arrangements for the Governor to board. Theo Governor reached the ladder of the plane at 2:06 pm, according to the Mint. However, Gehlot was able to board another flight to Hyderabad but had waited at the airport for 90 minutes.