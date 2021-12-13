AIMIM MLA caught on camera slapping man allegedly for not saluting him

CCTV footage showing Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan slapping the man has become viral.

A 35-year-old Hyderabad man has accused an MLA of AIMIM (All-India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen) Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assault for not greeting him, police said on Sunday, December 12. Gulam Ghouse Jilani, a resident of Panch Mohalla, filed a police complaint against MLA Khan, who represents the Charminar Assembly constituency. Jilani told TV channels that the legislator hit him on the night of Saturday, December 11, when he was sitting outside his house near Charminar bus stop, while noting that Gilani hadn’t greeted him with a ‘salaam’. CCTV footage shows the MLA slapping Jilani, while another man pushes Gilani away from the MLA.

Based on Jilani’s complaint, a case was reportedly registered at Hussaini Alam police station under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Times of India. Jilani, whose family also has connections with MIM, alleged that the MLA had approached him to talk about a recent dispute between their families.

"The MLA hit me and said I did not say 'salaam' to him. I hadn’t even noticed him," Jilani said. He alleged that the MLA went on to threaten to rip him apart, while the MLA’s nephew allegedly threatened to shoot him. The man said, “Though I lodged a police complaint, I know no action will be initiated." Jilani said he had complained to the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the past over the MLA’s alleged highhanded behaviour.

CCTV footage purportedly showing Charminar AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan slapping a man, who has alleged that the MLA hit him for not greeting him with a salaam pic.twitter.com/prHhM43y4c December 13, 2021

“I had remained passive all this while because Owaisi had said to be patient. Now he has attacked me unnecessarily. This is unacceptable,” the complainant said, adding, "Asad Sahab should take note of this, and if he (the MLA) does not listen to you, remove him."

"We are inquiring into the matter. We are examining the CCTV footage too. The allegedly attacked man was taken to a hospital," a police official told PTI. Further probe is on, the police said.

With PTI inputs