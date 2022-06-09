AIMIM chief Owaisi slams Delhi Police for naming him in hate speech FIR

Apart from Owaisi, the Delhi Police FIR against 31 persons has named journalist Saba Naqvi, VCK spokesperson R Vikraman and Hindutva seer Yati Narsinghanand.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the Delhi Police for naming him in a hate speech FIR along with 30 others and accused the police of suffering from “bothsideism.”

The Delhi Police, which filed an FIR against Nupur Sharma, one of the national spokespersons of the BJP, over Islamophobic hate speech, registered a second FIR in which Owaisi was named along with expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Sharing an excerpt from the FIR on Twitter, on June 9, Thursday, Owaisi questioned the merits of the case against him. “This is the first FIR I have seen that is not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR,” Owaisi expressed.Along with Owaisi, the FIR also names journalist Saba Naqvi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) spokesperson R Vikraman and Hindutva seer Yati Narsinghanand, who gave calls for genocide. They are accused of using hate-worthy language on social media.

11. As for the FIR against me, we will consult our lawyers & address it as and when required. We will not be intimidated by these tactics. Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated June 9, 2022

The police said that while analyzing the controversial tweet of Naveen Jindal, who made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad that led to an uproar from the Arab countries, they found the 31 members named in the FIR of “using hate-worthy languages intentionally or having complete knowledge that use of such language /claim/assertion is not only discriminatory but more sufficient to create a situation of animosity amongst different groups of persons having faith in different religions.”

According to a PTI report, the cases have been registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have registered two FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines. One pertains to Ms Nupur Sharma & other against multiple social media entities,” Delhi Police tweeted.

“Even as notices are being sent to social media intermediaries for details of those behind these accounts/entities, #DelhiPolice appeals to everyone to desist from posting anything that may disrupt social and communal harmony (sic),” it added.

Shocked by the FIR against him, Owaisi said, “One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters & make it look like there was hate speech on both sides.” (sic).

Pointing out the delay in filing a case against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal – it happened only after an international outrage – Owaisi alleged that the Delhi police named him and others in the case so that they do not offend the “Hindutvavadi fanboys/girls.”

Questioning the rationale of the police, Owaisi said that the hate speech was made by the BJP’s spokespersons and the “Dharam Gurus” (referring to Yati Narasinghanand) which is being equated with “random posts on social media with no social or political standing,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP said that he will not be intimidated by the police’s tactics. “Criticising hate speech and giving hate speeches cannot be equated,” he said.

The FIRs have been registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell. On Wednesday, police had said the unit will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in cyberspace, which have ramifications on the physical space, thereby compromising with the social fabric of the country.

Earlier, theDelhi police had provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

The BJP on Sunday had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad that invited wrath from several Muslim countries.