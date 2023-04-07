Aimed at taking healthcare to doorsteps, CM Jagan launches Family Doctor Programme

Aimed at taking healthcare to the people's doorstep, the Family Doctor Programme was on Thursday, April 6, launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The programme will have qualified doctors in 10,032 Dr YSR Village Health Clinics, extending preventive healthcare to the needy across the state.

Launching the programme at Lingamguntla in Palnadu district, the Chief Minister told a public meeting that the programme would herald revolutionary changes in extending healthcare to the needy. Just like the pensions are handed over at households, the healthcare facilities would be extended to the people at their doorstep, the Chief Minister said.

Besides visiting the bed-ridden people and treating them, family doctors would extend free medical treatment to people suffering from both communicable and non-communicable diseases and to lactating mothers and anaemic school children and women, he said.

They would refer patients in need of advanced medical treatment to Aarogyasri Network Hospitals while YSR Health Clinics would extend post-treatment health care to such patients.

Asserting that his government has brought about revolutionary changes in healthcare the CM said his government cares and values the lives of people.

With one Primary Health Centre (PHC) serving every 2,500 people, the programme would soon turn the State into a role model for other states in preventive healthcare, he said.

Each mandal would consist of two PHCs while each PHC would comprise two doctors with one of them taking care of the out-patients and the other visiting YSR Health Clinics in assigned villages, schools and anganwadi centres twice a month, he said, adding they would identify people suffering from Blood Pressure (BP), sugar and anaemic conditions and provide them treatment in the initial stages preventing serious heart and other diseases among them.

YSR Village Health Clinics, to be manned by Community Health Officers (CHOs), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives) and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Assistant) workers, would be equipped with 105 kinds of medicines, lab facilities to conduct 14 types of diagnostic tests and 936 Mobile Medical Units (104).

The phone numbers and other details of the doctors would be displayed at the Village Secretariats which would maintain health records and ensure that the medical services would be available round the clock, he said, appealing to the medical staff to stay in the villages where they are employed and serve the people 24x7.

Asking the people to assess the good deeds of the government, he called upon them to become the soldiers of the YSRCP and teach a fitting lesson to the â€˜political wolvesâ€™ who are coming together for electoral gains.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the difference between the TDP and YSRCP rules in health, educational and other sectors. Elaborating further that the medical procedures under the YSR Aarogyasri went up to 3,255 from 1,000 in TDP rule which avoided payment of Rs 800 crore to hospitals, he said the government has been spending over Rs 18,000 crore every year on medical and health sector against the meagre Rs 8,000 crore spent during the TDP rule.

While the number of network hospitals under YSR Aarogyasri went up to 2,261 from 914 in TDP rule, 3,57,1596 people were benefitted under the scheme in the last 45 months, he said, adding that the government has so far spent Rs 9,000 crores under Aarogyasri and Rs. 990 crores under Aarogya Aasara alone making it an average of Rs 3,300 crore annually.

The government has so far created 48,639 jobs in medical and health field alone filling up 100 per cent vacancies of lab technicians, general physicians and staff nurses and 96.31 per cent vacancies of specialist doctors besides constructing 17 new medical colleges and keeping stocks of 562 sorts of medicines in government hospitals.