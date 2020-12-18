AIADMK slams Rajinikanth and Kamal for 'appropriating' MGR legacy

"Those who claim MGR to be their own for their own political gains, those who use his name to reap their own political benefits, can rather join as the AIADMK as a basic member," states the article.

news Politics

AIADMK's official mouthpiece 'Nammadhu MGR' has launched a fierce attack on opposition parties, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth and accused them of attempting to appropriate AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's legacy. Taunting those who have used his name to further their politics, the party has asked these leaders to join AIADMK as a basic member if they really wanted to further 'Puratchi Thalaivar's' name and fame.

The AIADMK has been hassled over the casual appropriation of former CM MGR by multiple political parties and leaders. As early as 2018, Rajinikanth had claimed at MGR University that he would provide a governance similar to the late leader's. And recently, Kamal Haasan during his campaign across the state used MGR's name multiple times and had even claimed that he had grown up on the latter's lap. The official Twitter page of Makka Needhi Maiam also put out a video where MGR garlands Kamal Haasan and kisses him on his forehead during an award function.

Similarly, the BJP too has circulated videos likening its state chief L Murugan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MGR.

Here is the full translation of the article -

Kamal Haasan says he was born on MGR’s lap

Rajini says that he’s here to bring back MGR’s rule

As if that’s not enough, there are about a dozen green MGRs and parrot green MGRs roaming about.



Oh god… The party that Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) raised by sowing his own blood is heading towards a golden jubilee. In the 49 years since it was formed, it has been Tamil Nadu’s ruling party for about 30 years. In Tamil people’s hearts and their homes, the two leaves party holds a strong fort.



That being the case, those who claim MGR to be their own for their own political gains, those who use his name to reap their own political benefits, can rather join as a basic member of the AIADMK.



They can work in the party to further spread Puratchi Thalaivar’s fame. Instead they think that they can use his name to strengthen themselves. They dream that they can use MGR’s name to be the core of their political party. All this is an eyewash.



The people who enter politics once art world gives them a retirement, promise to give MGR's rule, but why are they hesitant to say that they'll give Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) rule?



Kamal Haasan went to Gopalapuram (residence of Kalaignar) disguised as a female to receive appreciation (during Avvai Shanmugi shoot) and portrayed himself as a guard of Gopalapuram but even he refuses to say that he will give the rule of Kalaignar. Isn't it a shame for the Avvai Shanmugi actor to think that he can suck the popularity of leader from Avvai Shanmugam Salai and survive in politics. Whatever, thinking that the popularity of the leader of another party and using the name of the neighbour in the place of father's name is skepticism.



After having retired from the art world, all those who think that they can spend the rest of their time in politics, they claim to bring back human purist (manidha punithar) MGR’s rule. No one seems to be saying that they’ll bring back Kalaignar’s rule even for the sake of saying it. What do you think could be the reason for them to shying away from making a statement like this?



Especially, Gopalapuram’s gurkha (guard) Kamal Haasan who dressed as a woman and visited Karunanidhi just to receive his appreciation, did not say that he’d bring back Kalaignar’s rule after starting his party. Isn’t it shameful that “Avvai Shanmugi” too thinks that he can survive by leaching Avvai Shanmugam Road’s Thalaivar’s (referring to MGR) fame?



Whatever it may be, isn’t claiming the fame of another party’s leader and trying to use the neighbour’s name as one’s own father, the same?



The article is not the only criticism that's come from the AIADMK. On Thursday, Edappadi Palaniswami slammed Kamal Haasan for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil. The CM alleged that the show hosted by the actor-politician for a private television channel will spoil families and that Kamal recently retired from acting and does not know anything about politics.

(With inputs from Anjana Shekar)