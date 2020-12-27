'AIADMK is the only party in India where a cadre has become CM': Palaniswami

“I feel proud in telling you that this is the only democratic party in the country,” said the Tamil Nadu CM to party cadre.

At AIADMK’s election campaign kick-starter held at Chennai’s Royapettah on Sunday, ahead of the 2021 state Assembly polls, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami heaped praises upon his party culture, saying that it respects its cadres. The Chief Minister claimed that his party was the only one in the country where a party cadre had the chance of becoming a Chief Minister. “AIADMK is the only party in all of India where a cadre (thondan) has become the Chief Minister. Today I may be here, brother O Panneerselvam may be here. Tomorrow you may become the Chief Minister,” Edappadi proclaimed.

“I feel proud in telling you that this is the only democratic party in the country; the only one that values even its cadres,” he said. Asserting that AIADMK has stayed together despite challenges along the way, he said, “How many political parties have split in India? Communist party split, did it re-unite? The Congress split, did it merge again? Why, even the DMK split. Did it get back together? But AIADMK is the only party that got back together and the credit goes to Amma Jayalalithaa. AIADMK is a party with cadres and hard workers.”

He further said that AIADMK would win in the upcoming elections because of its unity. “The two big leaders - MGR and Jayalalithaa - had no heirs. They lived and worked all their lives for us, their heirs,” he said. “Unity and hard work are the only two things that will bring us success,” he added.

“Many political leaders are still referring to MGR, invoking his name. Even enemies are using his name. AIADMK is a party created by such people. Those planning to defeat this party will be the ones who will be defeated,” he claimed.

The CM went on to list out all the successful welfare measures and schemes undertaken by the AIADMK during its rule. Also present at the gathering were Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK’s Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy, among others.

