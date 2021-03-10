AIADMK likely to contest in over 180 seats, DMK in 174 seats

A number of DMK allies including the MDMK have agreed to contest on the rising sun symbol.

With less than a month to go for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK has concluded seat-sharing talks with its allies. The DMK will contest in 174 seats. However, with allies like the MDMK and a few others agreeing to contest on the rising sun symbol, the DMK will in total see 187 candidates contest on its party symbol.

The ruling AIADMK, meanwhile, is likely to contest in over 180 seats. This after Vijaykantâ€™s DMDK snapped ties with the ruling alliance unhappy over seat-sharing. Vijayakantâ€™s DMDK had on Tuesday snapped ties with the AIADMK alliance over seat-sharing. The AIADMK was reportedly ready to allot only 15 seats as against the DMDKâ€™s demand of 23. Earlier the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi led by Sarathkumar and Mukkulathor Pulipadai led by actor Karunas also exited the NDA alliance.

As part of the seat-sharing, AIADMK has allotted 20 seats to BJP and 23 seats to PMK. They are continuing their talks with Tamil Maanila Congress and there is speculation that GK Vasanâ€™s party will get three seats.

Meanwhile, the DMK has been tough with its allies on seat-sharing, refusing to concede to its demands over numbers. The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress and six seats each to VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M). The DMK has also allotted three seats to IUML and two seats to Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi was allotted three seats and the party will contest all the three seats on the rising sun symbol. The Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and Aathi Tamilar Peravai will contest their one seat each from the rising sun symbol. This means that the DMK together with its allies are likely to contest 187 seats on the rising sun symbol, the highest since 1989, said reports.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 while counting will take place on May 2.