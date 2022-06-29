AIADMK leadership row: EPS camp moves Supreme Court against Madras HC order

The Madras High Court, in an extraordinary sitting in the early hours of June 23, had restrained the AIADMK general council from amending the party bye-laws.

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 29, seeking to stay an order by the Madras High Court, which favoured O Panneerselvam. A division bench of Madras High Court, in an extraordinary sitting in the early hours of June 23, restrained the AIADMK general council from amending the party bye-laws during its meeting.

A senior leader and key associate of EPS told the Times of India that they had filed the petition, and planned to argue that the court could not interfere in intra-party issues.

Since the passing away of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J. Jayalalithaa, the party has been having a dual leadership with Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami leading it as coordinator and joint coordinator respectively. However, over the past week, the two leaders have locked horns over the demand for unitary leadership in the AIADMK, with a majority of district secretaries and others favouring EPS to take over the mantle.

On June 27, OPS took the fight to the Election Commission blaming vested interests over the single leadership tussle favouring EPS, after asserting that a meeting on June 27 of top AIADMK functionaries was not valid. After the meeting, the EPS camp had slammed OPS as a symbol of 'betrayal' and said an upcoming General Council meet shall decide whether OPS would continue as party treasurer or not.

In his memorandum to the EC, Panneerselvam said amendments were made to party bye-laws on December 1, 2021. Such tweaking made it clear that the Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (EPS), the apex party leadership, could be elected only by primary members. Subsequently, they were elected unopposed and the tenure of the posts is five years. Panneerselvam had earlier said that the June 27 meeting, its decisions are not binding on functionaries and cadres since he, the Coordinator, has not convened it along with Co-Coordinator Palaniswami as per bye-laws, the EPS camp countered it, saying the meet is legitimate.

With PTI and IANS inputs