AIADMK leaders booked for flouting COVID rules, gathering near SP Velumani's house

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DAVC) raided former Minister SP Velumaniâ€™s properties based on corruption allegations on August 11.

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday, August 11, booked 10 AIADMK legislators and three ex-MLAs for flouting COVID-19 norms and assembling in front of the residence of former minister SP Velumaniâ€™s residence in Coimbatore. The AIADMK leaders had gathered to protest a raid against Velumani by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DAVC), related to corruption allegations, on Tuesday.

They were booked by the Kuniyamuthur police in three separate cases on various charges, including unlawful assembly and violating COVID-19 safety norms. The leaders were booked under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 341(punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ten AIADMK members were charged under sections 143, 269, and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPCfor removing the barricade put up by the police in front of the residence. A third case was registered against two persons who put up a road blockade at the Sugunapuram junction in Coimbatore- Palakkad highway.

Several AIADMK leaders have come out in support of the former minister and party leader SP Velumani over the DVAC raids. Former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami have condemned the police raids on the residence and other premises belonging to SP Velumani. Former minister and senior leader of the AIADMK, D Jayakumar came out strongly against the raids and alleged that the DMK has a political vendetta against the AIADMK.

AIADMK leader and former Deputy Speaker, Pollachi Jayaraman said that the DMK government was trying to demoralise the AIADMK ahead of the upcoming local body polls. However, senior DMK leader and state PWD minister EV Velu denied the AIADMKâ€™s charges of political vendetta and that the law is taking its course.

