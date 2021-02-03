AIADMK launches campaign on WhatsApp to woo voters

Along with the statement, an advertisement talking about Jayalalithaa and a phone number of the party WhatsApp group is being circulated.

“If you want Amma’s governance to continue then WhatsApp ‘Amma’ to the number given below''. A poster with these words and the AIADMK flag has started to circulate on WhatsApp These are not fan made posters but the recently launched WhatsApp campaign by the AIADMK to help the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, the AIADMK launched a WhatsApp campaign named Ammavin Nallatchi Thodara to woo the voters ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. The campaign aims to create 150 WhatsApp groups per constituency before February 24, the birthday of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In a statement released by the party on Wednesday, AIADMK said, “The people of Tamil Nadu are encouraged to join this campaign and become a part of the success story of the state. They can join their constituency’s WhatsApp group by texting “AMMA’ to 8300234234. The groups will apprise the people of the developmental work in their area and enable them to give their valuable inputs and feedback.”

The WhatsApp group will also disseminate positive messages, according to the AIADMK, the achievements and good governance schemes of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during this tenure. The party also aims to establish a group to enable two-way dialogue between the AIADMK members holding top posts and the cadre. The statement said, “Most importantly, the WhatsApp groups will also enable the party leadership in understanding the needs and aspirations of party’s cadres as well as constituents to create more effective campaigns and programs in the run-up to the assembly polls.”

“The campaign will strengthen and propagate the party's vision by integrating technology with the concerns of voters, innovative ideas of the cadre and support of the party leadership,” it said.

