AIADMK gives up key Coimbatore South Assembly constituency to BJP

Senior BJP leader CP Radhakrishnan and BJP National President of Womenâ€™s Wing Vanathi Srinivasan are the frontrunners to contest from Coimbatore South.

Despite past experiences of scripting grand success in the Kongu region, the AIADMK has allotted the Coimbatore-South Assembly constituency to its ally BJP. The incumbent MLA from the constituency Amman K Arjunan (AIADMK) will contest from the Coimbatore-North constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls.

While a majority of the constituencies in the Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode regions was retained by the AIADMK for prominent leaders including state ministers SP Velumani, KA Sengottaiyan, KC Karuppanan etc, the BJP managed to wrestle the Coimbatore South constituency for itself. The BJP is not a new name in the Coimbatore region, since senior leader CP Radhakrishnan was an MP from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency from 1998 to 2004. He won with a margin of over 1 lakh votes after the 1998 bombings in Coimbatore. However, he lost to K Subbarayan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and has not won since, in spite of contesting in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary polls.

Coimbatore South constituency faced its first Assembly polls in 2011, which was won by R Doraisamy of the AIADMK. In 2016, Amman K Arjunan won from this seat. This time around, the main contenders for the Coimbatore South constituency from the BJP are likely to be CP Radhakrishnan and BJP National President (Womenâ€™s Wing) Vanathi Srinivasan.

In the past few weeks, the BJP has been focusing hard on West Tamil Nadu, a stronghold of the AIADMK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Coimbatore recently and addressed a meeting at CODISSIA, in the run up to the elections. In November 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited Coimbatore and laid the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects including the Coimbatore-Avinashi flyover project.