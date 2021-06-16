AIADMK former IT wing head ‘Aspire’ Swaminathan quits, says party has no direction

Speaking to TNM, he said that while he has no plans to join any other party right now, he resigned because the party had ignored the inputs given by him.

news Politics

AIADMK former IT wing state secretary ‘Aspire’ K Swaminathan resigned from the party on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter after resigning from both party post and primary membership, Swaminathan alleged that there is no room for professionalism in AIADMK. He was currently working as the Zone Secretary in the IT wing of the party. There has been no response so far from the AIADMK leadership on the resignation.

Speaking to TNM, he said that while he has no plans to join any other party right now, he resigned because the party had ignored the inputs given by him and the IT wing. “Importance was given to me earlier as the founding secretary of the AIADMK IT wing and was involved in strategizing not just for the party but also governance,” Swaminathan said.

In 2014, when the then AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa created a new IT wing for the party, Swaminathan was appointed as the state secretary. In March 2016, he was removed from his position and G Ramachandran was brought in his place. Swaminathan is an MBA from IIM, Bangalore and an entrepreneur who runs IT and IT related companies in Tamil Nadu.

In his tweet announcing his resignation, Swaminathan alleged that AIADMK has no vision or leadership.

There is NO value for SKILL or PROFESSIONALISM anymore at AIADMK. Even worse, is the Lack of Vision & absence of Direction.

Having informed the leadership last week to relieve me from the party post, I, have NOW submitted my resignation even from the primary membership of AIADMK. — aspire Swaminathan (@aspireswami) June 16, 2021

Speaking to TNM, he further attacked the party. “It is an election we could have won easily but my analysis was not taken. The party did not see value in the IT wing. We were treated more as messengers rather than contributors,” he said.

“In February 2021, I was contemplating to resign. I have given so many inputs, knew exactly where we were heading in seat distribution. Election was announced before I could resign. So I continued,” said Swaminathan on the timing of his resignation. “I submitted my resignation from the party post about a week ago. I gave an eight-page letter to the party leadership with what reorganising and structuring is needed in the party. There has been absolutely no response,” he added.