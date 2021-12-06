AIADMK demands CBI probe into former TNPCB chairman's suicide

The deceased AV Venkatachalam, a former chairman of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), was named in a corruption case during the previous AIADMK regime.

AIADMK joint convener and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, E Palaniswami has demanded a CBI probe into the death of state Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman, AV Venkitachalam, who died by suicide a few days ago. The former bureaucrat, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, was accused in a corruption case and was being probed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Former CM Palaniswami alleged that the former IFS officer died under mysterious circumstances after the DVAC had interrogated him. He alleged that Venkatachalam was again called for questioning by the DVAC, and later he was found dead. The former Chief Minister in a statement said that whenever DMK comes to power, it has targeted those who had stood steadfast with the previous government and several officers have died under mysterious circumstances.

He said that there are several unanswered questions in the deaths of former Chief Secretary Royappa, former DG of Police, P Durai and others. The AIADMK leader also alleged that Sadiq Batcha who was a close friend of former telecom minister, A. Raja had also died under mysterious conditions.

EPS, in the statement, said, "People are doubting that the death of Venkatachalam is also under mysterious circumstances and hence a CBI probe is very important."

Palaniswami alleged that Venkatachalam was under tremendous pressure to depose before the DVAC in line with the cases foisted against the previous AIADMK government. He said that Venkatachalam was asked to resign from his post of TNPCB chairman.

The AIADMK leader said that DVAC has been turned into a “whipping boy” of the DMK government and “is acting at the whims and fancies of the MK Stalin government.” The senior leader added that the police was "functioning independently during the AIADMK regime, but after the DMK government assumed office, it has been trying to cover up the government's ill deeds."