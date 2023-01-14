AIADMK comes out in support of BJPâ€™s â€˜One Nation One Electionâ€™

The supporters of the Union govtâ€™s statute claim that the law would reduce the cost of elections that take place across the country throughout the year.

news Politics

Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Interim General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), on Saturday, January 14 has sent a reply to the Law Commission of India in support of the 'One Nation One Election' move. At present, each state in India holds its own separate assembly elections. The only election that takes place simultaneously across the Nation is the parliamentary polls. The One Nation One Election statute was initiated by the Union Government and advocates for a single election for both the Legislative Assembly and the Parliament. With the establishment of One Nation One Election, voters will be required to cast two votes at once: one for the state assembly and the other for the parliament.

The supporters of the statute claim that the law would reduce the cost of elections that take place across the country throughout the year. Additionally, the One Nation One Election Policy was approved by the Election Commission of India. As a result, the Union Law Ministry requested the National Law Commission to look into the matter and seek feedback from both political parties as well as the general public on the matter.

On December 23, Edappadi K Palaniswami received a letter from the Law Commission of India acknowledging him as the AIADMK's Interim General Secretary. The commission had written to political parties seeking their input on the matter asking them to respond before January 16, 2023. The commission received a response from the AIADMK regarding this issue. As for AIADMK's stand, the party's Interim General Secretary responded that the party supports One Nation One Election statute.