AIADMK CM candidate: OPS meets party leaders, hectic parleys underway

OPS skipped the meeting held by CM Edappadi Palaniswami with district collectors to discuss measures to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Hectic parleys are underway in Deputy Chief Minister (CM) O Panneerselvam's residence on Tuesday a day after the executive committee meeting held by the AIADMK. O Panneerselvam (OPS) met with his supporters within the party and even former Minister M Manikandan, as his efforts to become the party's Chief Ministerial candidate continued.

According to reports, OPS skipped the meeting held by CM Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) with District Collectors to discuss measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. He has instead chosen to hold discussion with a few select AIADMK leaders.

Amongst those he met was sacked Information and Technology minister Manikandan who was axed from his post in 2019 hours after making controversial remarks against Edappadi K Palaniswami. The former minister had alleged that the CM had unilaterally slashed the Arasu cable television subscription tariff.

Reports suggest that the Deputy CM is gathering support for his Chief Ministerial bid ahead of the party's announcement on October 7.

In the meeting on Monday, a heated discussion took place between OPS and EPS where they both claimed their right to contest as the Chief Minister for the upcoming state elections. According to sources, OPS claimed that he had been chosen by former CM J Jayalalithaa while EPS was chosen for the post by former general secretary VK Sasikala.

EPS was, however, quick to point out that they had both risen in the party due to VK Sasikala. He further stated that he had performed his duties as CM well and had even been praised by the Prime Minister for the manner in which he handled the coronavirus pandemic.

No conclusion was reached despite five hours of discussion at the meeting. Senior AIADMK leader Vaithilingam stated that the party had grown due to the efforts of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

KP Munusamy later announced to the public that a final decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for the AIADMK will be announced on October 7.