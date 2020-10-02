AIADMK asks all MLAs to come to Chennai on October 6

The party is expected to announce the Chief Minister candidate for the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu on October 7.

The AIADMK party leadership has asked all its MLAs to come to Chennai on October 6, a day before the party is expected to announce the Chief Minister candidate for the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. The internal communique comes at a time when several senior leaders are engaged in meetings with deputy Chief Minister and rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam in the past few days.

அ.இ.அ.தி.மு.க எம்.எல்.ஏ.-க்கள் அனைவரும், அக்டோபர் 6ம் தேதி சென்னை வர தலைமைக்கழகம் உத்தரவு. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) October 2, 2020

On September 28, the AIADMK held its executive committee meeting in its headquarters in Chennai. After the meeting, senior leader KP Munusamy told reporters that the party leadership will announce the Chief Minister candidate on October 7 for the upcoming Assembly polls. The differences between Chief Minister and the joint coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, the Coordinator of AIADMK and deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu were extremely visible during the executive committee meeting, as per reports. In the meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami reportedly rejected the idea of forming a 11-member committee to guide the party affairs. The steering committee was one of the promises agreed upon by both factions -- Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam -- when they agreed to merge in August 2017.

In the meeting, several senior ministers urged the party leadership to discuss the Chief Minister candidate, which prompted Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to allegedly engage in a war of words inside the headquarters.

On August 15, the rift that was brewing inside the party came out in the open as a group of senior ministers including SP Velumani, KA Sengottaiyan, CV Shanmugam and D Jayakumar engaged in a series of discussions alternating between Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in their respective residences in Chennai. The series of meetings were reportedly spurred after several posters cropped up in Panneerselvam’s hometown Theni, which hailed him as the people’s Chief Minister eternally and stated that he had Amma (Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa)’s blessings.

