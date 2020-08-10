AI Express tweets gratitude to Malappuram residents who helped plane crash victims

Unmindful of the downpour and COVID- 19 fears, several local residents rushed to the airport to offer all help after the Air India Express plane crashed.

The Air India Express has expressed its gratitude towards the people of Malappuram in Kerala who rushed to the Calicut International Airport to rescue people following the plane crash that shook the state. Despite the airport being located in a COVID-19 containment zone, minutes after the tragic news went out, scores had flocked to the spot to help in rescue and search operations.

Expressing its gratitude, the airline in a tweet said it takes not just courage, but a touch of humanity to save a life.

"Taking a bow to HUMANITY! A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness & humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot!. We at Air India Express take a bow to the people of Malappuram who have risked their own lives to save many. WE OWE YOU!"

The AI Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway while landing in heavy rains, and fell into a valley 35 feet below, breaking into two portions on Friday night. The terrible mishap claimed 18 lives, including that of the pilot and co-pilot, and had left over 100 injured.

The Karipur airport falls in Malappuram district and is located about 30 km from Kozhikode.

As soon as the mishap occurred, unmindful of the downpour and COVID- 19 fears, several local residents had rushed to the spot to offer all help.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had praised the 'fast response' of the local people and officials in being the first to reach the crash site and save the passengers, braving inclement weather and COVID-19 fears, which he said “made all the difference.”

Since the airport area comes under a containment zone, as many as 135 local residents, 42 police personnel and 72 fire force personnel who were part of the rescue mission have gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure. Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan, who led the rescue operation, was also asked to go into quarantine by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

