Tricog, one of the world’s largest healthcare analytics firms, has raised 10.5 million USD in Series B funding round from UTEC - The University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Japan; Aflac Ventures, LLC, Japan; TeamFund, USA and Dream Incubator, Japan. Existing investors, Inventus Capital and Blume Ventures also participated in this round.

The investment comes two years after Tricog’s Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to 17.5 million USD. Since the previous round, Tricog has grown its presence in over 12 countries in South-East Asia and Africa. Tricog’s AI-powered platform has been used by over 3 million patients globally for wellness, screening and diagnosis of acute as well as chronic heart diseases.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Charit Bhograj, Dr. Zainul Charbiwala, Dr. Udayan Dasgupta and Abhinav Gujjar, Tricog leverages its deep medical and technology expertise, to provide Virtual Cardiology Services to remote clinics, powered by ground-breaking AI and medical experts. Tricog’s Insta ECG platform has been deployed in over 2,500 Cathlabs, Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres to help diagnose and manage patients with critical cardiac diseases including heart attacks. The platform has been deployed across both government and private health care networks and has demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality and morbidity.

Dr. Charit Bhograj, CEO & Founder said, “We have witnessed phenomenal growth from our initial investments, both in terms of footprints in new geographies as well as revenue growth. Through this round of investment, we reinforce our commitment to strengthen our AI-powered platform for faster diagnosis, expand our product line and establish strong presence in Africa and Asia including India, China and Japan.”

Tricog has recently launched the InstaEcho platform for remote echocardiography with a focus on using AI to enable Point of Care Cardiac Ultrasound for the diagnosis of Heart Failure, Valvular Heart disease and screening for Congenital Heart Disease. Tricog is also awaiting USFDA approval for its proprietary DeepRhythm platform for real-time patient monitoring.