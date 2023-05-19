AI camera case: Kerala govt probe gives clean chit, Congress to take legal action

"All the tender process has been done according to guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless,” Minister Rajeev said.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev released a report prepared by a top bureaucrat on the controversial AI camera deal, which absolved the government of any wrongdoing, on Friday, May 19. The Minister dismissed the Congress-led opposition's allegation that it was a corrupt deal where a commission worth Rs 100 crore changed hands. But, a dissatisfied Congress is readying legal action.

"All the tender process has been done according to guidelines, and the report has dismissed all the allegations levelled as baseless. The state-run Keltron has done a clean job, and they have done everything according to rules," said Rajeev. But, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan dismissed the report. "For several weeks, we have been raising pointed questions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He continues to be silent and the only reason why he is silent is that he knows the biggest beneficiary in this corrupt deal is his relative. We demand that he break his silence," said Satheesan.

"We are now waiting to take the legal route to bring out one of the most corrupt deals in the tenure of Vijayan. We will approach the judiciary once the High Court opens after the summer break," added Satheesan.

On April 20, Kerala CM Pinarayi inaugurated the ‘Safe Kerala’ project, under which 726 surveillance cameras powered by artificial intelligence, were installed across the state to prevent traffic violations and reduce road accidents. The project, which was approved in a cabinet meeting, was criticised by Congress and the public.