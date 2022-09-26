Ahead of World Heart Day, Kauvery Hospital launches Restart Heart Foundation

Through this foundation, Automated External Defibrillators (AED) have been installed at Semmozhi Poonga, Tidel Park and Vivekandhar Illam (Ice House) in Chennai.

Ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, Kauvery Hospital in Chennai launched Restart Heart Foundation, an initiative to address the rising numbers of cardiac arrests, educate the community on prevention of cardiac arrests and equip them with the skills to provide immediate response during emergencies. Through this foundation, Automated External Defibrillators (AED) have been installed at Semmozhi Poonga, Tidel Park and Vivekandhar Illam (Ice House). The inauguration was by Dr Ezhilan, MLA Thousand Lights Constituency.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a device that is used in an emergency situation- a cardiac arrest. The AED system includes accessories, such as a battery and pad electrodes, that are necessary for the AED to detect and interpret an electrocardiogram and deliver an electrical shock. The portable device gives voice prompts- step by step instructions- to be followed by anyone who has received minimal training, to use the AED to help revive the heart rhythm of an individual who suffered a cardiac arrest in a public place, thereby keeping him/her stable until an ambulance arrives for further treatment.

The foundation shall focus on installing over 100 defibrillators within the next three years at prime locations across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, over ten thousand individuals across schools, colleges, corporates, government offices, shall be given training, and certified by a team of doctors and paramedics in the use of the AED machines. The team from Kauvery Hospital will also do a regular maintenance check of the AED machines on a daily basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ezhilan said, “The use of AEDs at public places at our country is still at a nascent stage. We have to encourage the public and officials to get trained in Basic Life Support. An emergency situation can occur anytime and anywhere, and the right intervention, without delay, can help save a life. I believe the police personnel who shall undergo this training can serve people better. This move by Restart Heart Foundation is truly admirable and commendable. I am honoured to launch such a noble initiative which is definitely going to make an impact on saving lives.”

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Aravindan Selvar.aj, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery hospital Chennai, said, “Despite medical advances in the management of heart attacks in the last five decades, nearly 8 lakh people die due to sudden cardiac arrest in our country every year, with a survival rate of only 5%, making it one of the most important medical emergencies. It is crucial to administer immediate medical assistance to people who suffer cardiac arrests. More than 70% of cardiac arrests occur outside the hospitals. Timely “restart” with an AED increases the chances of survival significantly. Therefore, educating the public in taking the initiative and acting promptly and confidently at the site of such an emergency can save the lives of many. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, many corporates have agreed to support this project. I encourage the public to undergo the necessary training in Basic Life Support and be a saviour.”