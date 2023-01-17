Ahead of Karnataka polls, PM Modi meets Yediyurappa in Delhi

Yediyurappa was included in the BJPâ€™s parliamentary board in August 2022 and has been maintaining a low profile in the state.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Karnatakaâ€™s former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Delhi on the sidelines of the BJPâ€™s national executive meet on Monday, January 16. The meeting assumes significance in light of the fact that Yeddiyurappa was snubbed by the PM during his visit to the state earlier this month. Mondayâ€™s meeting between the two leaders lasted all of 15 minutes. It nevertheless sparked a buzz about the role that will be played by the former CM in the upcoming Assembly elections. The two-day national executive meet in Delhi saw the BJP thrash out poll strategy in nine states going to polls.

Yediyurappa was included in the BJPâ€™s parliamentary board in August 2022 and has been formally restricted to those ever since. In the state, the four-time CM has been maintaining a low profile. An NDTV report claimed that Modi asked Yediyurappa at Mondayâ€™s meeting to amplify state programmes in the build-up to the elections and ensure the schemes introduced by the BJP received maximum publicity.

Sources in Yediyurappaâ€™s office said that he had sought out the PM to invite him to the inauguration of the new domestic airport in Shivamogga on February 12. Modi, who has agreed to come to Shivamogga will also be addressing a rally. He is also expected to attend the Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 13.

Senior BJP Union ministers have been making a beeline to the state to oversee development works and address rallies in the run-up to the elections. Modi was in Hubballi last week, where he inaugurated the National Youth Festival and also held a roadshow. Yediyurappa was the most notable absentee at the festival with multiple sources confirming that he was not invited. The snub was immediately seen as a sign that the party is looking to sideline him.

While the BJP has maintained that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be leading the party to elections, he has come under flak for several issues. Apart from allegations of corruption, a massive protest by the Panchamasali Lingayats demanding reservation had caused a stir during the Legislative session held in Belagavi in December. The Bommai-led government eventually agreed to create a new sub-category 2D in the Other Backward Caste category to accommodate them. Considering Yediyurappaâ€™s large base of supporters among Lingayats, he is expected to play a more active role in the coming days. Sources also hinted that Yediyurappa might be meeting Modi again before the conclusion of the national executive meeting.