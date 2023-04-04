Ahead of Karnataka polls, officials seize Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables in 6 days

As per reports, the Election Commission had received 956 complaints regarding the movement of cash and other valuables from the cVigil app and the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS) portal.

Ever since the model code of conduct came into effect in poll-bound Karnataka, election officials have seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor. The model code of conduct was officially announced from March 29 onwards. According to a report by Deccan Herald, 361 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered so far in connection with seized cash and valuables. The Chief Election Officer (CEO) on Monday, April 4, said that the vigilance squad and excise officials have seized cash and other valuables that were being transported without proper documentation.

Two weeks before the model code of conduct came into place, election officials had seized Rs 58 crore in cash, liquor and other materials. By then, 172 FIRs were also registered. The most commonly seized items included gifts worth Rs 16.02 crores, gold worth Rs 6.72 crore and silver worth Rs 63.98 lakh. Apart from that, drugs worth Rs 41.26 lakh and liquor worth Rs 16 crore were also seized by the officials.

Meanwhile, Rs 42.95 lakh in cash was seized in the Bailahongal constituency and Rs 29.94 lakh in the Chickpet constituency. The Election Commission said that 31,486 arms were also deposited out of which ten were impounded and the licenses of seven were cancelled.

As per reports, the Election Commission had received 956 complaints regarding the movement of cash and other valuables from the cVigil app and the National Grievance Redressal System (NGRS) portal. Election officials had also taken up over 120 complaints that were received over email and letters. Out of the 362 complaints that were received over the NGRS portal, 140 were disposed of, the Deccan Herald reported.