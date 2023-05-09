Ahead of Karnataka polls, Congress and BJP leaders on temple run

The BJP leaders are taking part in 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes at temples while the Congress leaders are also visiting temples and claiming that they are seeking blessings to counter BJP.

As Karnataka is all set for polling on Wednesday, May 10, leaders of the BJP and Congress are vying with each other over temple runs. BJP leaders are taking part in 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes at temples while Congress leaders are also visiting temples and claiming that they are seeking blessings to counter the BJP.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, who is also the president of BJPâ€™s Karnataka Election Management Committee, took part in a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programme at the Hanuman temple of Mahalakshmi Layout.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar paid a visit to the Hanuman temple at the Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru and offered special worship to counter the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital by the BJP leaders. He also claimed that he is a great devotee of Lord Hanuman. He also went to Chamundi Hills with Siddaramaiah and offered special puja for Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Shivakumar said, "Even Lord Shri Ram's father Dasharath's temple is not there...We have Lor Hanuman's blessings all the time on us. I have prayed to Hanuman to empower us with the same strength to take up social service," he said.

He further said that along with Siddaramaiah, he worshipped Goddess Chamundeshwari seeking the welfare of the entire state. "Goddess Chamundeshwari is regarded as the deity of the land. Before taking up any good work, it is our duty to seek blessings of the deity", Shivakumar stated.