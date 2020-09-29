Ahead of festival season, Amazon India scales up delivery network

The company said it added close to 200 delivery stations across the country.

Ahead of the upcoming festival season, Amazon India announced that it has increased its delivery network. The e-commerce giant on Monday announced that it has added more delivery partners and ramped up the delivery infrastructure to serve the rise in demand in preparation for the festive season.

The company said it added close to 200 delivery stations across the country including many remote northeastern towns such as Champhai, Kolasib, Lumding and Mokokchung to further its direct reach.

Competing with Reliance-owned Jiomart and Walmart-owned Flipkart, Amazon also said it strengthened its flagship ‘I Have Space’ (IHS) program, and now has over 28,000 retail stores who fulfil last-mile deliveries for the company in over 350 cities. As part of the initiative, Amazon partners with local store owners to sell, allowing them to deliver to their customers within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius of their store. ‘

It said that it has doubled the reach of the Amazon Flex program, which allows individuals to help the company deliver packages to customers in four months. The company announced that it now serves 65 cities in India. “The growth of this program credits itself to the flexibility offered to delivery partners, allowing them to work according to their own schedules and earn supplemental income between INR 120 - INR 140 per hour, delivering Amazon packages,” the company said in a statement.

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company in a bid to increase focus on contactless deliveries has introduced a new format of delivery called society pickup points. This system will cater to high-density residential societies in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. It offers both virtual pickup points and physical locations within housing complexes - either of which can be selected by customers during checkout, and deliveries are consolidated on specific days of the week for the convenience of customers.

“The recent expansion of our delivery programs has collectively furthered Amazon India’s goal to improve reach and provide a fast, safe and more seamless e-commerce experience ahead of the festive season. Our goal is to ensure customers across the country are able to get what they desire this festive season from the comfort of their home while prioritizing the safety of both our customers and delivery partners,” said Prakash Rochlani the Director of Last Mile Operations, Amazon India.

The company has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, associates and partners at its sites such as adherence to social distancing norms, use of face covering, and daily temperature screenings among other measures. It has also increased its focus on no-contact deliveries.