Ahead of crucial CM announcement, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar meet Rahul in Delhi

Amidst the power tussle between KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah for the coveted post of Karnataka Chief Minister, the duo on Wednesday called on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

Siddaramaiah arrived at Rahul Gandhi's residence for a meeting, a day after he met AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday at latter's residence.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi also met DK Shivakumar ahead of the crucial announcement of the name of next Chief Minister of Karnataka after the party's sweeping victory in Karnataka Assembly polls.

Before Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar had also met Kharge at his residence. Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after cancelling his Monday trip due to stomach infection.

According to party sources, Kharge is likely to make an announcement on the new Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday after discussing the observers' report with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala held a long discussion with the party chief to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister. The meeting of the senior Congress leaders lasted for over one and half hours.