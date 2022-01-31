Ahead of Budget 2022, KTR reminds PM Modi of promises made to Telangana

Telangana Minister KTR also posted media reports about the promises P Modi had made, including doubling of farmers' income, a house for every Indian and water, electricity and toilet in every house, all by 2022.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday, January 30, reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promises made to the country 'with target delivery in 2022'. Two days before the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament, KTR took to Twitter to remind Modi of his promises and hoped that allocations will be made to fulfil them.

"As the NDA Govt is set to present Budget 2022, I would like to remind you of some promises that you had made to India with target delivery in 2022. Hope the allocations will be equitable and reflect firm resolve in translating your vision into reality," tweeted KTR, tagging the Prime Minister.

KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, posted media reports about the promises Modi had made. These included doubling of farmers' income, a house for every Indian and water, electricity and toilet in every house, all by 2022. Two other clippings posted by the TRS leader were about the Prime Minister's announcements that bullet trains will be reality in India by 2022 and that India's economy will double in size to $5 trillion by 2022.

I would also urge you to support progressive state like Telangana (which is 4th largest contributor to Indian economy) by way of honouring the promises made in AP reorganisation act & recommendations by Niti Ayogto support Mission Bhagiratha & Mission Kakatiya #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/t4oKZrBl0f January 30, 2022

KTR, who is also the Telangana Minister for Industry, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, also urged Modi to support progressive states like Telangana.

"I would also urge you to support progressive state like Telangana (which is 4th largest contributor to Indian economy) by way of honouring the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act & recommendations by Niti Aayog to support Mission Bhagiratha & Mission Kakatiya (sic)," he tweeted.

KTR has already dashed a series of letters to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other Union Ministers, seeking funds for various projects.

