Ahead of April launch, specs of OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro leaked

OnePlus is also reportedly adding a ‘Lite’ version to its lineup this year.

Atom Mobiles

OnePlus will be launching one its first flagships of the year in May, following up with the ‘T’ version later. This year, however, the company may advance this launch date a bit, as per market speculations. The company is also adding a ‘Lite’ version to its lineup this year, according to 91mobiles. So, you can expect the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite to be out this year, possibly in April, the Coronavirus issue notwithstanding.

Meanwhile, there have been leaks of the specifications and features of the devices, at least the first two models. Here’s a roundup of the phone’s details.

The OnePlus 8 is likely to sport a 6.5inch AMOLED display, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865SoC processor. It is expected that RAM support could be in three variants — 6GB, 8GB and 12GB with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The camera section is predicted to have a triple camera setup, with 48MP, 16MP and 2MP cameras in the configuration, the last one being a depth sensor.

There will be an under-display fingerprint sensor. The battery is said to be 4,000mAh with 30T Warp charge feature.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumored to be coming with a larger 6.65inch AMOLED display. There won’t be any difference in the screen refresh rate of 120Hz in both these phones. The RAM options may also remain the same with the lower 6GB dropped and only 8GB and 12GB retained. Similarly, you may get the option of a higher 512GB storage option too. The battery size gets bigger with 4,500mAh power and 10V 5A Super Warp fast charging support.

Information about the OnePlus 8 Lite is unavailable, but all three models will run on the Android 10 OS, out of the box.

You will have to take these details with the clear understanding that these are rumours at this stage and not confirmed through any official sources.