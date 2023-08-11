'After Yuvraj Singh nobody has come...': Rohit Sharma admits to India's No.4 slot issue ahead of WC and Asia Cup

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed concerns over unresolved issues with the No.4 spot in ODIs, stating that "after Yuvraj Singh, nobody has come and settled in".

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed concerns over unresolved issues with the No.4 spot in ODIs, stating that "after Yuvraj Singh, nobody has come and settled in". With less than two months to go before the Cricket World Cup, the no.4 position is a hot topic for debate and the reason is the growing list of injuries. Due to the players getting injured, the Men In Blue have struggled to find the right fit throughout the year and are now left with no choice but to try different players. India have played 11 players at the No.4 position in ODIs since the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with only Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant batting over 10 times.

However, Pant wonâ€™t be able to make it to the World Cup team this year considering his injuries after his car crash, while Iyer is yet to return after a back injury. "Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. For a long period, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well â€” his numbers are really good. Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there," said Rohit.

"The percentage of injuries that have happened in the last 4-5 years, is massive. When the players get injured or are not available, you try doing different things with different players â€” that is what I have to say about No. 4," Rohit told reporters on the sidelines of a La Liga event in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Team India is busy solving the conundrum of who will bat at the No. 4 position. The two big names â€” Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul â€” seem to be the only choice if they get fit before the showpiece event.

"There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form. Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather. Both had surgeries. I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards, it is quite tough. We have to see, how they respond, what they do," the skipper said.

Rohit went on to state that no one is an automatic selection for the tournament, including himself, while also mentioning that the selection meeting will be conducted in a few days for the Asia Cup. "We have got a lot of names there. We will see what is the right combination for us to go in the World Cup but before (that) we have the Asia Cup," he said.

He also hinted that there will be pressure on some of the players to perform at the Asia Cup with World Cup spots up for grabs.

"We will see, we want to win but at the same time, there are a lot of questions that we need answers to. But in the Asia Cup, I want to see some of the guys batting under pressure against quality teams.

"I still want to see those things, so we will wait and see what happens, but it is always nice to have a lot of names, rather than just one or two names. I hope they are fit in time â€“ firstly that is the most important," said Rohit.