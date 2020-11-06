After video of liquor being diluted goes viral, Hyderabad excise officials crack the whip

In a video that went viral, two men were seen diluting liquor in bottles without breaking the seal.

news Crime

A two-minute long video of two men diluting liquor in bottles that has gone viral in Hyderabad has not only shocked but also surprised many. Further, because it is not clear whether the bottles in the video were for re-sale or for sale from a shop, it has raised several questions about the quality of liquor available in the market.

In the video, two people are seen sitting inside the cabin of a DCM van and opening sealed liquor bottles. The sealed, packaged bottles were being taken out from a carton and were opened in a way so as to not tamper or break the seal. The man dressed in a khaki shirt then emptied a quarter of the liquor from the bottle into another plastic bottle, and then refilled it by diluting it with water. He then re-capped the bottle and placed it back in the carton.

After the video was shared widely, the excise department took cognizance of it. On the instructions of the District Prohibition Excise Officer, the Excise Verification Officers decided to crack down on the duo, identified as Reddy Poyina Sai and D Babu Goud. As per the provisions of The Excise Act, "No person shall possess or transport more than the prescribed quantity and no person shall adulterate or tamper the liquor." Such activities are prohibited and considered an offence under the provision of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968.

<embed video>

It was found that the incident happened under the Charminar excise jurisdiction, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the TS Excise Act, 1968.

On November 5, the duo was traced down by the Excise officers from the Charminar police with the help of Excise officers from Ghatkeshar and 24 diluted bottles of Royal Stag were seized. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.

READ: â€˜Hyderabad will submerge by 2050 if illegal construction regularisedâ€™: Telangana HC