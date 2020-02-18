After Telangana Minister, GHMC fines its own Zonal Commissioner for illegal flex

The GHMC acted based on a complaint by a resident on Twitter.

An IAS officer working as Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been issued a challan of Rs 10,000 by Enforcement and Vigilance and Disaster Management Authorities (EVDM) of GHMC on Monday.

Perhaps this is the first time GHMC has issued a challan to its own officer for violating the rules. P Pravinya, an IAS officer is the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner.

As part of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's (KCR) birthday celebrations, GHMC officials have taken up 'Harita Haram' sapling drive across Hyderabad with an aim to plant as many as 2.5 lakh saplings. On Monday, the sapling programme was scheduled to be held in Khairatabad.

Khairatabad officials however erected flex boards which had CM KCR's photographs and information about the sapling drive near Golconda fort.

Based on a complaint on Twitter by a resident, the Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) of EV&DM GHMC has issued the penalty challan to the Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner.

Vkompati Sir , leaders may be educated or uneducated but how come #ghmc put up such posters when whole world is against Flexis , banners ..



Someone should stop such mess ... We are not worried though #ghmc won't work for us ..can't sustain if they do anything against ur call — TGCitizen (@Citizen_TS) February 17, 2020

E-Challan generated for the post submitted by you. pic.twitter.com/5kCXvi2ru6 — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) February 17, 2020

Addressing Viswajit Kampati, Director GHMC EV&DM, the resident said, "Leaders may be educated or uneducated but how come GHMC has put up such posters when whole world is against flexes and banners. Someone should stop such mess."

After taking the details such as location where the flex boards were spotted, officials issued a challan of Rs 10,000 for a total of two violations.

The issued challan stated that it had been found that the unauthorized wall writings/ articles/flexs erected would cause inconvenience / obstruction/ danger to the public safety and were a nuisance. It further stated that the offence was committed under sections of GHMC Act 1955.

Earlier this week, state Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav was also issued a challan of Rs 5,000 after his supporters erected a huge hoarding on Necklace Road in Hyderabad to mark Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday.