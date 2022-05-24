After T Rajendar admitted to hospital for chest pain, Simbu shares update

Veteran actor T Rajendar was hospitalised in Chennai recently after he experienced chest pain, following which he was diagnosed with having a clot in the stomach.

After veteran actor and filmmaker T Rajender was admitted to a hospital recently following complaints of chest pain, his son and actor Silambarasan on Monday, May 24, shared an update on his health with fans. In the statement, Simbu mentioned that after doctors diagnosed the problem as a clot in his stomach, and that T Rajendar needs further treatment. Announcing that he is out of danger and is recuperating, Simbu also added that they will be flying out of the country for treatment.

T Rajendar, who is popularly known as TR, has predominantly worked in Tamil movies as a director, playback singer, scriptwriter, and actor. The 67-year-old actor was last seen in the 2017 Tamil film Vizhithiru, wherein he appeared in a special cameo role. He gained popularity through his unique style of acting and upbeat style of singing. He is also praised for introducing multiple debutant actors like Amala, Nalini, Jyothi, Jeevitha and Mumtaj, among others.

Simbu was recently seen at the audio launch event of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movie Vikram, which stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, while Suriya has been roped in for a cameo performance.

Speaking at the trailer launch which was held on May 15, Simbu said, “I usually start my speech by thanking the almighty, but aandavar (Kamal Haasan is fondly known as Aandavar by fans) is here. If my father is my off-screen guru, Kamal sir is my on-screen guru.” He also danced to the first single from Vikram, ‘Pathala Pathala’, which is sung by actor Kamal Haasan, and set to tune by Anirudh.

On the professional front, Simbu has films like Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Pathu Thala which are currently at different stages of production. Prior to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu has teamed up with Gautham Menon for films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.