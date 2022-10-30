After slowdown during pandemic, Tamil Nadu sees rise in fireworks sale

This year, the retail firecracker sales stood at a ballpark figure of Rs 6,000 crore, according to the president of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA).

news Deepavali

The retail firecracker sales across the nation, barring Delhi, stood at about Rs 6,000 crore this Deepavali, coming as a welcome relief for the fireworks industry in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA) president, Ganesan Panjurajan, said that following the pandemic, the price of raw materials skyrocketed a whopping 50% and it has not declined till date. “Naturally, it resulted in an increase in product prices between 30 and 35%. The present Rs 6,000 crore retail turnover is only a ballpark figure and it reflects aspects like price increase," he told PTI.

“Considering all these factors, the present year's turnover is more or less similar in value terms to business witnessed during Deepavali season from 2016 to 2019,” Ganesan said. During that period, the sale for each year was approximately between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 crore.

In 2020 and 2021, the overall retail sales for each of these two years was less than the average for preceding years respectively, the TANFAMA chief said. When asked which state, comparatively, sold more stocks in 2022, he said Maharashtra was the highest, followed by Uttar Pradesh-Bihar region and Gujarat. On the whole, he said that people came forward from across the country to spend money on firecrackers after a hiatus of two pandemic years.

"All the firecrackers that were manufactured were green, strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and government authorities. Since the use of barium nitrate is not allowed, the industry has switched to other permitted items like strontium nitrate and other oxidising agents. However, we have a huge challenge in respect of things like strontium as they have a pretty short shelf-life and it also involves a more painstaking manufacturing process," Ganesan said.

The Sivakasi region in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district is the national hub of the fireworks industry.

Managing Director of Ayyan Fireworks, G Abiruben said the sale was brisk this year and the production and sale was out-and-out green crackers. He added that there was good demand from almost all parts of the country, barring Delhi which imposed a ban on bursting crackers.

About 8 lakh people in and around Virudhunagar district, directly and indirectly depend on the fireworks industry for their livelihood. The price rise appears to have cushioned the organised industry which has witnessed relatively lower sales volumes in view of factors like the ban.