After ‘Saaho’, Sujeeth to direct Ram Charan next?

Ram Charan is busy with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ at present.

Flix Tollywood

Director Sujeeth’s last outing was the magnum opus Saaho, which had Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film hit the marquee last year and fans have been waiting patiently for an announcement regarding the director’s next.

According to the latest reports, Sujeeth has initiated a talk with actor Ram Charan Teja and pitched in a story for him. It is likely that they will collaborate for a film that will be bankrolled by UV Creations. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Incidentally, Saaho was also bankrolled under the same banner.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with RRR in the making. According to reports about 70 percent of the film’s shooting has been completed and the film is gearing up for release in July. RRR, a multi-starrer, will see Ram Charan playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. The film is being directed by the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is onboard to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Plans are on to release it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently bankrolling his father mega star Chiranjeevi's next Directed by Koratala Siva. Currently titled Chiru 152, the project was announced last year and the shooting of the film commenced recently and the team is currently shooting at a specially erected set in Kokapet. Besides producing this film, he will be seen in an extended cameo in this flick.

(Content provided by Digital Native)